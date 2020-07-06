All apartments in The Woodlands
2 Twin Feather Place
2 Twin Feather Place

Location

2 Twin Feather Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
** Location, Location, Location. right in the heart of the Woodlands, zoned to Galatas Elementary. With fourgood size bedrooms, spacious Family room with gas log fireplace, all bedrooms up. Spacious master bedroom, 2 full baths, and one half bath. Lots of natural bright light all around. New ceiling fans, New tile floors on first floor and professionally cleaned carpets, salt water pool and spa located on a corner lot. With 3-car oversized garage. NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! READY TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Twin Feather Place have any available units?
2 Twin Feather Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 2 Twin Feather Place have?
Some of 2 Twin Feather Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Twin Feather Place currently offering any rent specials?
2 Twin Feather Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Twin Feather Place pet-friendly?
No, 2 Twin Feather Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place offer parking?
Yes, 2 Twin Feather Place offers parking.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Twin Feather Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place have a pool?
Yes, 2 Twin Feather Place has a pool.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place have accessible units?
No, 2 Twin Feather Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Twin Feather Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Twin Feather Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Twin Feather Place does not have units with air conditioning.

