2 Twin Feather Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

** Location, Location, Location. right in the heart of the Woodlands, zoned to Galatas Elementary. With fourgood size bedrooms, spacious Family room with gas log fireplace, all bedrooms up. Spacious master bedroom, 2 full baths, and one half bath. Lots of natural bright light all around. New ceiling fans, New tile floors on first floor and professionally cleaned carpets, salt water pool and spa located on a corner lot. With 3-car oversized garage. NEW WASHER, NEW DRYER, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! READY TO MOVE IN!