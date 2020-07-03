183 Maple Path Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Welcome Home to this Impeccable Two Story 5 Bedroom Beauty located in the Heart of Alden Bridge. Home features Game Room, Formal Dining, Living Room and Study with French doors. Fully Remolded Island Kitchen with Walk in pantry, Ample Cabinet space and Granite counter tops. Spacious Master Retreat Down, Master Bath featuring Double sinks, Separate Tub and Shower. Secondary Bedrooms and Large Game Room located Upstairs. Special Highlights include Lush landscape, Charming fireplace, Soaring ceilings, Crown molding and more. Backyard has Covered back patio and is great for entertaining all your family and friends and has plenty of room to build your Backyard Oasis. This Beautiful Home is zoned to Buckalew Elementary in CISD and is a Must See.