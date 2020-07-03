All apartments in The Woodlands
183 Maple Path Place

183 Maple Path Place · No Longer Available
Location

183 Maple Path Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this Impeccable Two Story 5 Bedroom Beauty located in the Heart of Alden Bridge. Home features Game Room, Formal Dining, Living Room and Study with French doors. Fully Remolded Island Kitchen with Walk in pantry, Ample Cabinet space and Granite counter tops. Spacious Master Retreat Down, Master Bath featuring Double sinks, Separate Tub and Shower. Secondary Bedrooms and Large Game Room located Upstairs. Special Highlights include Lush landscape, Charming fireplace, Soaring ceilings, Crown molding and more. Backyard has Covered back patio and is great for entertaining all your family and friends and has plenty of room to build your Backyard Oasis. This Beautiful Home is zoned to Buckalew Elementary in CISD and is a Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Maple Path Place have any available units?
183 Maple Path Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 183 Maple Path Place have?
Some of 183 Maple Path Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Maple Path Place currently offering any rent specials?
183 Maple Path Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Maple Path Place pet-friendly?
No, 183 Maple Path Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 183 Maple Path Place offer parking?
Yes, 183 Maple Path Place offers parking.
Does 183 Maple Path Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Maple Path Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Maple Path Place have a pool?
No, 183 Maple Path Place does not have a pool.
Does 183 Maple Path Place have accessible units?
Yes, 183 Maple Path Place has accessible units.
Does 183 Maple Path Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Maple Path Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Maple Path Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Maple Path Place does not have units with air conditioning.

