18 Pawprint Place

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Wonderful Village Builders home located on a large cul- de-sac and on a over side lot that backs to a beautiful GREEN BELT. Amazing floor plan, two bed rooms downstairs, study w/built-ins, spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops, large breakfast area with tons of cabinets, butlers pantry, large walk in pantry, SS appliances, NEW REFRIGERATOR, Beautiful spiral wooden staircase! Wood floors, high ceilings and plenty of windows overlooking the STUNNING VIEWS of a PRIVATE back yard and pool! The second floor presents three secondary bedrooms, a large game room with storage closets, corner computer desk and a media room! Three car garage. New carpet, fresh paint & new ceiling fans. Walk or bike to highly acclaimed public schools, prime location, close to schools, parks, and shopping. Wonderful Neighborhood! Shows beautifully! Make your appointment today! Ready to move in!