18 Pawprint Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:30 PM

18 Pawprint Place

18 Pawprint Place · No Longer Available
Location

18 Pawprint Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Wonderful Village Builders home located on a large cul- de-sac and on a over side lot that backs to a beautiful GREEN BELT. Amazing floor plan, two bed rooms downstairs, study w/built-ins, spacious island kitchen with granite counter tops, large breakfast area with tons of cabinets, butlers pantry, large walk in pantry, SS appliances, NEW REFRIGERATOR, Beautiful spiral wooden staircase! Wood floors, high ceilings and plenty of windows overlooking the STUNNING VIEWS of a PRIVATE back yard and pool! The second floor presents three secondary bedrooms, a large game room with storage closets, corner computer desk and a media room! Three car garage. New carpet, fresh paint & new ceiling fans. Walk or bike to highly acclaimed public schools, prime location, close to schools, parks, and shopping. Wonderful Neighborhood! Shows beautifully! Make your appointment today! Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Pawprint Place have any available units?
18 Pawprint Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 18 Pawprint Place have?
Some of 18 Pawprint Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Pawprint Place currently offering any rent specials?
18 Pawprint Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Pawprint Place pet-friendly?
No, 18 Pawprint Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 18 Pawprint Place offer parking?
Yes, 18 Pawprint Place offers parking.
Does 18 Pawprint Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Pawprint Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Pawprint Place have a pool?
Yes, 18 Pawprint Place has a pool.
Does 18 Pawprint Place have accessible units?
Yes, 18 Pawprint Place has accessible units.
Does 18 Pawprint Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Pawprint Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Pawprint Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Pawprint Place does not have units with air conditioning.

