All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 155 Ledgestone Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
155 Ledgestone Place
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:49 PM

155 Ledgestone Place

155 Ledgestone Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

155 Ledgestone Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this one! Fantastic townhouse move in ready! Beautiful upgrades, the new flooring is tile that looks like wood, new stain steel appliances, new kitchen faucet & garbage disposal, fresh paint inside, new hardware on all bathrooms, new shower head and valves, new carpet, over side back yard and beautiful landscape! Walk to the awarded schools, YMCA, public library. This Town house backs to a green belt reserve and is located on a cul-de-sac! Wow! you can have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Ledgestone Place have any available units?
155 Ledgestone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 155 Ledgestone Place have?
Some of 155 Ledgestone Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Ledgestone Place currently offering any rent specials?
155 Ledgestone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Ledgestone Place pet-friendly?
No, 155 Ledgestone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place offer parking?
Yes, 155 Ledgestone Place offers parking.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Ledgestone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place have a pool?
No, 155 Ledgestone Place does not have a pool.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place have accessible units?
No, 155 Ledgestone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Ledgestone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Ledgestone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Ledgestone Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College