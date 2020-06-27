155 Ledgestone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss this one! Fantastic townhouse move in ready! Beautiful upgrades, the new flooring is tile that looks like wood, new stain steel appliances, new kitchen faucet & garbage disposal, fresh paint inside, new hardware on all bathrooms, new shower head and valves, new carpet, over side back yard and beautiful landscape! Walk to the awarded schools, YMCA, public library. This Town house backs to a green belt reserve and is located on a cul-de-sac! Wow! you can have it all!