The Woodlands, TX
150 Rushwing Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Rushwing Plaza

150 Rushwing Place · No Longer Available
The Woodlands
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

150 Rushwing Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
PRE-LEASING for February 15, 2019 Move-In!!! This home is located in the heart of The Woodlands close to parks, recreation centers, shopping centers, lakes and award winning schools! Open floor plan with four spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, open island kitchen, dining room, den and a huge family room with a wood burning fireplace. Retreat and relax in the master bathroom which has been updated with a new spa tub, decorative tile and granite counter tops! Large utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and extra garage space. Huge patio deck is perfect for sitting out on a nice day and enjoying the serenity of the wooded backyard. Perfect family home! Call agent today to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have any available units?
150 Rushwing Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 150 Rushwing Plaza have?
Some of 150 Rushwing Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Rushwing Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
150 Rushwing Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Rushwing Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 150 Rushwing Plaza offers parking.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have a pool?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have accessible units?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Rushwing Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Rushwing Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

