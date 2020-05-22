150 Rushwing Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage hot tub

PRE-LEASING for February 15, 2019 Move-In!!! This home is located in the heart of The Woodlands close to parks, recreation centers, shopping centers, lakes and award winning schools! Open floor plan with four spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, wood floors, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, open island kitchen, dining room, den and a huge family room with a wood burning fireplace. Retreat and relax in the master bathroom which has been updated with a new spa tub, decorative tile and granite counter tops! Large utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and extra garage space. Huge patio deck is perfect for sitting out on a nice day and enjoying the serenity of the wooded backyard. Perfect family home! Call agent today to schedule your appointment.