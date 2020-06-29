15 S Royal Fern Drive

Amenities

This Jeff Paul custom home resides on a sprawling lot with a private gated drive located in the desirable Royal Fern section of Grogan's Mill on hole #9 of the TPC course. This remarkable floor plan presents soaring ceilings, arched windows, and architectural details throughout. The formal dining room and living room offers a perfect space for entertaining complete with a fireplace and a wet bar. This home is equipped with a Creston whole house automation system for audio, video and surveillance. The bright white kitchen offers granite counters, a wine closet, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. The luxurious master suite is embellished with layered crown moulding, a sitting room, modern lighting and a his and her en suite bath. Enjoy year round entertaining under the covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and resort style pool. New Pella windows and new carpet throughout. Oversized three car garage has built-in storage and epoxy resin floors.