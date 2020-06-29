All apartments in The Woodlands
15 S Royal Fern Drive

Location

15 South Royal Fern Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This Jeff Paul custom home resides on a sprawling lot with a private gated drive located in the desirable Royal Fern section of Grogan's Mill on hole #9 of the TPC course. This remarkable floor plan presents soaring ceilings, arched windows, and architectural details throughout. The formal dining room and living room offers a perfect space for entertaining complete with a fireplace and a wet bar. This home is equipped with a Creston whole house automation system for audio, video and surveillance. The bright white kitchen offers granite counters, a wine closet, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and a huge walk-in pantry. The luxurious master suite is embellished with layered crown moulding, a sitting room, modern lighting and a his and her en suite bath. Enjoy year round entertaining under the covered patio with an outdoor kitchen and resort style pool. New Pella windows and new carpet throughout. Oversized three car garage has built-in storage and epoxy resin floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have any available units?
15 S Royal Fern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have?
Some of 15 S Royal Fern Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S Royal Fern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 S Royal Fern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S Royal Fern Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 S Royal Fern Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 S Royal Fern Drive offers parking.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 S Royal Fern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15 S Royal Fern Drive has a pool.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15 S Royal Fern Drive has accessible units.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 S Royal Fern Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 S Royal Fern Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 S Royal Fern Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

