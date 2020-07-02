143 Ledgestone Place

Amenities

PRISTINE, UPDATED TOWNHOME IS turn-key and move in ready! Tucked away on quiet cul-de-sac, backing toa greenbelt, and walking distance to top-ranked schools, library & YMCA. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath,with gameroom in Sterling Ridge is a must see. Huge master and all bedrooms upstairs. Open island kitchenwith granite counters overlooks large family room and dining room. New carpet, blinds, SS appliances, farmsink, touchless faucet & wine fridge. Gas log fireplace w/remote, crown molding, surround sound in livingroom. Epoxy coated garage floor. Covered paver stone patio, full sprinkler system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. THIS HOME WAS HIGH AND DRY DURING HURRICANE HARVEY