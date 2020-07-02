All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

143 Ledgestone Place

143 Ledgestone Place · No Longer Available
Location

143 Ledgestone Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
PRISTINE, UPDATED TOWNHOME IS turn-key and move in ready! Tucked away on quiet cul-de-sac, backing toa greenbelt, and walking distance to top-ranked schools, library & YMCA. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath,with gameroom in Sterling Ridge is a must see. Huge master and all bedrooms upstairs. Open island kitchenwith granite counters overlooks large family room and dining room. New carpet, blinds, SS appliances, farmsink, touchless faucet & wine fridge. Gas log fireplace w/remote, crown molding, surround sound in livingroom. Epoxy coated garage floor. Covered paver stone patio, full sprinkler system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. THIS HOME WAS HIGH AND DRY DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Ledgestone Place have any available units?
143 Ledgestone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 143 Ledgestone Place have?
Some of 143 Ledgestone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Ledgestone Place currently offering any rent specials?
143 Ledgestone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Ledgestone Place pet-friendly?
No, 143 Ledgestone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place offer parking?
Yes, 143 Ledgestone Place offers parking.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Ledgestone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place have a pool?
No, 143 Ledgestone Place does not have a pool.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place have accessible units?
Yes, 143 Ledgestone Place has accessible units.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Ledgestone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Ledgestone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Ledgestone Place does not have units with air conditioning.

