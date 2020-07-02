14 Woodlot Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautiful fully remodeled single story house in The Woodlands sitting on nearly a 1/4 acre of land. Less than 2 minutes to get on I-45. This cul-de-sac home has been updated from top to bottom. Bright and open floor plan are waiting for you and your family. Wood-like tile is spread throughout the open living areas. High cathedral ceilings and a wide open bar greet you inside. Expansive shelving lines the walk-in pantry. Modern hardware and fixtures finish the sleek luxurious look. Extra large backyard gives you the space and privacy you deserve. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Come see this home today!