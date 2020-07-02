All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 14 Woodlot Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
14 Woodlot Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14 Woodlot Court

14 Woodlot Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Grogan's Mill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14 Woodlot Court, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful fully remodeled single story house in The Woodlands sitting on nearly a 1/4 acre of land. Less than 2 minutes to get on I-45. This cul-de-sac home has been updated from top to bottom. Bright and open floor plan are waiting for you and your family. Wood-like tile is spread throughout the open living areas. High cathedral ceilings and a wide open bar greet you inside. Expansive shelving lines the walk-in pantry. Modern hardware and fixtures finish the sleek luxurious look. Extra large backyard gives you the space and privacy you deserve. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Woodlot Court have any available units?
14 Woodlot Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 14 Woodlot Court have?
Some of 14 Woodlot Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Woodlot Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Woodlot Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Woodlot Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Woodlot Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 14 Woodlot Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Woodlot Court offers parking.
Does 14 Woodlot Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Woodlot Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Woodlot Court have a pool?
No, 14 Woodlot Court does not have a pool.
Does 14 Woodlot Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Woodlot Court has accessible units.
Does 14 Woodlot Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Woodlot Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Woodlot Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Woodlot Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College