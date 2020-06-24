All apartments in The Woodlands
The Woodlands, TX
14 Spotted Fawn Court
14 Spotted Fawn Court

14 Spotted Fawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

14 Spotted Fawn Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to 14 Spotted Fawn Ct., a gorgeous 2-story home, nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a friendly neighborhood. This 5-bed, 3.5-bath, 2-car detached garage home features soaring ceilings and walls full of windows, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of nature in your own backyard & your own private oasis complete with mature trees, patio, impeccable landscaping and a sparkling pool. The master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, bay window sitting area and an expansive master bath w/separate vanities, his/hers closets and a large garden tub. Upstairs is a game room, 4 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Two bedrooms are set up with a Hollywood bathroom w/access from either room complete with their own private vanity. Fresh paint! Recently updated water heaters, a/c and kitchen granite/backsplash. Separate room in garage for storage. Conveniently located near I-45, shopping and entertainment, exemplary schools and world-class medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have any available units?
14 Spotted Fawn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have?
Some of 14 Spotted Fawn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Spotted Fawn Court currently offering any rent specials?
14 Spotted Fawn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Spotted Fawn Court pet-friendly?
No, 14 Spotted Fawn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court offer parking?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court offers parking.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have a pool?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court has a pool.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have accessible units?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court has accessible units.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Spotted Fawn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Spotted Fawn Court has units with air conditioning.

