134 Willowwood Cir

Spacious home near downtown - Property Id: 277158
Great Location in the heart of the Woodlands provides convenient access to I-45 and The Woodlands numerous shopping and entertainment venues, yet provides a quiet and peaceful sanctuary to relax and unwind. This townhouse condo shows New fence, New Ac/heat, New water heater, New garage door opener, New granite countertops, new dishwasher, New carpet, New bathroom floor, New fresh painting. Its many desirable features include; spacious rooms, double closets in master room, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, laundry room (with washer and dryer) and 1 car attached garage. Green belt. Outside of the condo services covered by HOV office. Very nice neighborhood and very quiet place for living. Move-in ready.
