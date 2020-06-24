134 Willowwood Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home near downtown - Property Id: 277158



Great Location in the heart of the Woodlands provides convenient access to I-45 and The Woodlands numerous shopping and entertainment venues, yet provides a quiet and peaceful sanctuary to relax and unwind. This townhouse condo shows New fence, New Ac/heat, New water heater, New garage door opener, New granite countertops, new dishwasher, New carpet, New bathroom floor, New fresh painting. Its many desirable features include; spacious rooms, double closets in master room, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, laundry room (with washer and dryer) and 1 car attached garage. Green belt. Outside of the condo services covered by HOV office. Very nice neighborhood and very quiet place for living. Move-in ready.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277158

Property Id 277158



(RLNE5775432)