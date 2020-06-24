All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 134 Willowwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
134 Willowwood Cir
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:08 PM

134 Willowwood Cir

134 Willowwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Willowwood Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home near downtown - Property Id: 277158

Great Location in the heart of the Woodlands provides convenient access to I-45 and The Woodlands numerous shopping and entertainment venues, yet provides a quiet and peaceful sanctuary to relax and unwind. This townhouse condo shows New fence, New Ac/heat, New water heater, New garage door opener, New granite countertops, new dishwasher, New carpet, New bathroom floor, New fresh painting. Its many desirable features include; spacious rooms, double closets in master room, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, laundry room (with washer and dryer) and 1 car attached garage. Green belt. Outside of the condo services covered by HOV office. Very nice neighborhood and very quiet place for living. Move-in ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277158
Property Id 277158

(RLNE5775432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Willowwood Cir have any available units?
134 Willowwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 134 Willowwood Cir have?
Some of 134 Willowwood Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Willowwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
134 Willowwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Willowwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Willowwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 134 Willowwood Cir offers parking.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Willowwood Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir have a pool?
No, 134 Willowwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 134 Willowwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Willowwood Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Willowwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 134 Willowwood Cir has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77381

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands Apartments with GymThe Woodlands Dog Friendly Apartments
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College