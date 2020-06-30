All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

110 Winding Creek Place

110 Winding Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

110 Winding Creek Place, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION! Timeless 2-story Village Builders 4 bedroom/3.5 floor plan with master bedroom down will not disappoint with updates throughout! Situated on an oversized, cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors behind! Walking distance to top-ranked Powell Elementary & The Wdlds HS, park and pond, and prime/central real estate in The Woodlands - convenient to shops, restaurants, entertainment, medical district & more! Bamboo + Travertine/tile flooring throughout (no carpet!), granite kitchen with glass tile backlash, custom cabinets, stainless appliances with double oven and walk-in pantry! Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay! Updated granite bathrooms, fixtures and hardware! Contemporary glass shelving in den with fireplace surround, spacious secondary bedrooms with built-in desks, and large game room with vent-free fireplace! Extra storage space off game room is ideal! Huge yard for family fun & leisure, pets and pool! True 3-car garage! Low taxes! High & dry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Winding Creek Place have any available units?
110 Winding Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 110 Winding Creek Place have?
Some of 110 Winding Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Winding Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
110 Winding Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Winding Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place offers parking.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place has a pool.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place have accessible units?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place has accessible units.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Winding Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Winding Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Winding Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

