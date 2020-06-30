110 Winding Creek Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION! Timeless 2-story Village Builders 4 bedroom/3.5 floor plan with master bedroom down will not disappoint with updates throughout! Situated on an oversized, cul-de-sac lot with no neighbors behind! Walking distance to top-ranked Powell Elementary & The Wdlds HS, park and pond, and prime/central real estate in The Woodlands - convenient to shops, restaurants, entertainment, medical district & more! Bamboo + Travertine/tile flooring throughout (no carpet!), granite kitchen with glass tile backlash, custom cabinets, stainless appliances with double oven and walk-in pantry! Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay! Updated granite bathrooms, fixtures and hardware! Contemporary glass shelving in den with fireplace surround, spacious secondary bedrooms with built-in desks, and large game room with vent-free fireplace! Extra storage space off game room is ideal! Huge yard for family fun & leisure, pets and pool! True 3-car garage! Low taxes! High & dry!