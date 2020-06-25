11 Rustic Bend Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Designed for generous space and flexibility for your furnishings! This beautiful 4/5 bed 3 full and 1 half bath is equipped with 3 car garage and an abundance of extras. ALL Bedrooms are UP. Two downstairs living spaces with separate study area. Large kitchen is open to Family Room and is filled with natural light and FP for those cool nights. Upstairs Master Suite with inviting screened back porch and separate sitting area with FP. Kids will love their upstairs area which includes game room, 2 baths and 3 bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with sparkling pool/spa and lush landscaping. Cul de sac street. Includes: Washer/Dryer, 2 Refrigerators and Freezer.