Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
11 Rustic Bend Place
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:52 PM

11 Rustic Bend Place

11 Rustic Bend Place · No Longer Available
Location

11 Rustic Bend Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Designed for generous space and flexibility for your furnishings! This beautiful 4/5 bed 3 full and 1 half bath is equipped with 3 car garage and an abundance of extras. ALL Bedrooms are UP. Two downstairs living spaces with separate study area. Large kitchen is open to Family Room and is filled with natural light and FP for those cool nights. Upstairs Master Suite with inviting screened back porch and separate sitting area with FP. Kids will love their upstairs area which includes game room, 2 baths and 3 bedrooms. Enjoy the backyard with sparkling pool/spa and lush landscaping. Cul de sac street. Includes: Washer/Dryer, 2 Refrigerators and Freezer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have any available units?
11 Rustic Bend Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 11 Rustic Bend Place have?
Some of 11 Rustic Bend Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Rustic Bend Place currently offering any rent specials?
11 Rustic Bend Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Rustic Bend Place pet-friendly?
No, 11 Rustic Bend Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place offer parking?
Yes, 11 Rustic Bend Place offers parking.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Rustic Bend Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have a pool?
Yes, 11 Rustic Bend Place has a pool.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have accessible units?
No, 11 Rustic Bend Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Rustic Bend Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Rustic Bend Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Rustic Bend Place does not have units with air conditioning.

