11 Berryfrost Lane
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

11 Berryfrost Lane

11 Berryfrost Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11 Berryfrost Lane, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Grogan's Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
First months rent FREE if leased on or before January 1st!! ROOMMATES and ANIMALS WELCOMED:Beautifully updated home in highly sought after neighborhood in the front of The Woodlands.Beautiful double wrought iron door greets you as you enter the home.Fresh interior paint,Italian marble floors, updated stone fireplace & fixtures. Granite kitchen w/designer tile. Double patio doors leads to large deck & gorgeous backyard, perfect for entertaining! 4/5 bedrooms up, spacious master suite offers an in suite bath and Study/Nursery. Fresh landscape & MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

