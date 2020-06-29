11 Berryfrost Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

First months rent FREE if leased on or before January 1st!! ROOMMATES and ANIMALS WELCOMED:Beautifully updated home in highly sought after neighborhood in the front of The Woodlands.Beautiful double wrought iron door greets you as you enter the home.Fresh interior paint,Italian marble floors, updated stone fireplace & fixtures. Granite kitchen w/designer tile. Double patio doors leads to large deck & gorgeous backyard, perfect for entertaining! 4/5 bedrooms up, spacious master suite offers an in suite bath and Study/Nursery. Fresh landscape & MUCH MORE!