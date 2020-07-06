108 W Bonneymead Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous 4/2.5/2 home!You will love the spacious Open Split concept of this home with all secondary rooms up, the first floor includes Master Suite, Den, Formal Dining, Half Bathroom, Utility Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, and Formal Living. This home boasts soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural sunlight, and granite counters! Recent renovation to the bathrooms, new carpet, & new faux wood blinds. Host the next family BBQ on your deck in the fully fenced backyard! Enjoy beautiful landscaping all year round, this rental includes lawn service! Located in sought after Village of Cochran's Crossing near the Town Center and just minutes from World Class Medical, shopping, dining, and entertainment!