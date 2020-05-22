107 S. Merryweather Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Location, Location, Location!!! - What an incredible place to call HOME!!! Excellent location with easy access to 242, 1488, I-45, and 99. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Market Street! You will love the open concept kitchen, breakfast, and family room with a wood burning fire place to enjoy. There is a separate formal dining room on the front of the house that could be used as an office or secondary living space. Relax in the massive master suite with your own JETTED tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are generously sized and allow room for everyone. The family room looks out into the backyard where you can enjoy plenty shade from the trees and a back patio made for grilling! New carpet, fresh paint, and new 2" faux wood blinds added in 2019. Make this your home today! Please call to schedule an appointment to make it yours in a hurry...this home won't last long!!



