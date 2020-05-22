All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:13 AM

107 S. Merryweather Cir

107 South Merryweather Circle · No Longer Available
Location

107 South Merryweather Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77384
Alden Bridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Location, Location, Location!!! - What an incredible place to call HOME!!! Excellent location with easy access to 242, 1488, I-45, and 99. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Market Street! You will love the open concept kitchen, breakfast, and family room with a wood burning fire place to enjoy. There is a separate formal dining room on the front of the house that could be used as an office or secondary living space. Relax in the massive master suite with your own JETTED tub and separate shower. All bedrooms are generously sized and allow room for everyone. The family room looks out into the backyard where you can enjoy plenty shade from the trees and a back patio made for grilling! New carpet, fresh paint, and new 2" faux wood blinds added in 2019. Make this your home today! Please call to schedule an appointment to make it yours in a hurry...this home won't last long!!

(RLNE4994965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have any available units?
107 S. Merryweather Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have?
Some of 107 S. Merryweather Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 S. Merryweather Cir currently offering any rent specials?
107 S. Merryweather Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 S. Merryweather Cir pet-friendly?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir offer parking?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not offer parking.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have a pool?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not have a pool.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have accessible units?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 S. Merryweather Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 S. Merryweather Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

