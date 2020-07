Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming cottage style home nestled in the heart of The Woodlands with easy access to EVERYTHING! No carpet in the home anywhere. Home features two outdoor patios and a sunroom overlooking the beautiful backyard. Fresh paint, new fence, new sod, sprinkler system, large backyard, Silestone countertops, and tons of natural light are just a few of the upgrades! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator are included. This home never flooded!