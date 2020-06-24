100 N Indigo Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR 1-story, 3 bedroom home with updates throughout is ready for possession 9/1! Prime, central location - this home is move-in ready! Refrigerator and lawn maintenance included! Situated on an over-sized, greenbelt lot, and zoned to top-ranked Galatas Elementary, this home will not disappoint! Hard surface floors throughout the main living area, and granite island kitchen with tumbled stone backsplash, stainless appliances, gas range, and breakfast bar! Secluded master suite with updated master bath! Ideal split plan with secondary bedrooms off private hallway with full bath. Dining room or optional study/flex room in front of home. Walking distance to The John Cooper School, neighborhood park and pool, and close proximity to shops, dining, entertainment, medical district, I-45! HIGH & DRY!