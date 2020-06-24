All apartments in The Woodlands
100 N Indigo Circle
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:32 AM

100 N Indigo Circle

100 North Indigo Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

100 North Indigo Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Indian Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
SPECTACULAR 1-story, 3 bedroom home with updates throughout is ready for possession 9/1! Prime, central location - this home is move-in ready! Refrigerator and lawn maintenance included! Situated on an over-sized, greenbelt lot, and zoned to top-ranked Galatas Elementary, this home will not disappoint! Hard surface floors throughout the main living area, and granite island kitchen with tumbled stone backsplash, stainless appliances, gas range, and breakfast bar! Secluded master suite with updated master bath! Ideal split plan with secondary bedrooms off private hallway with full bath. Dining room or optional study/flex room in front of home. Walking distance to The John Cooper School, neighborhood park and pool, and close proximity to shops, dining, entertainment, medical district, I-45! HIGH & DRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 N Indigo Circle have any available units?
100 N Indigo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 100 N Indigo Circle have?
Some of 100 N Indigo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 N Indigo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
100 N Indigo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 N Indigo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 100 N Indigo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 100 N Indigo Circle offers parking.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 N Indigo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle have a pool?
Yes, 100 N Indigo Circle has a pool.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 100 N Indigo Circle has accessible units.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 N Indigo Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 N Indigo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 N Indigo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

