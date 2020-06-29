10 Renoir Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Gorgeous, stately home in The Woodlands Sterling Village - This is an absolutely beautiful home with lots of room to roam at 3814 square feet featuring 4 bedrooms (possible 5), study, 3 and a half baths, formal dining room, breakfast room, awesome kitchen, game room and an extra room to use at your discretion. You'll love all the details such as granite countertops, meticulous landscaping, exquisite covered patio perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining family and friends.



(RLNE2389602)