All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 10 Renoir Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
10 Renoir Trail
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:01 PM

10 Renoir Trail

10 Renoir Trail Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
Sterling Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10 Renoir Trail Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Sterling Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Gorgeous, stately home in The Woodlands Sterling Village - This is an absolutely beautiful home with lots of room to roam at 3814 square feet featuring 4 bedrooms (possible 5), study, 3 and a half baths, formal dining room, breakfast room, awesome kitchen, game room and an extra room to use at your discretion. You'll love all the details such as granite countertops, meticulous landscaping, exquisite covered patio perfect for enjoying your morning coffee or entertaining family and friends.

(RLNE2389602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Renoir Trail have any available units?
10 Renoir Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 10 Renoir Trail have?
Some of 10 Renoir Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Renoir Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10 Renoir Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Renoir Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Renoir Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10 Renoir Trail offer parking?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10 Renoir Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Renoir Trail have a pool?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10 Renoir Trail have accessible units?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Renoir Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Renoir Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Renoir Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Woodlands Lodge
2500 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College