10 Leaf Spring Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful brick one-story home in Alden Bridge in The Woodlands! Open-concept floor plan with four bedrooms, formal living and dining, plus a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast room. HUGE master bath with dual vanities, his and hers closets, and separate tub and shower. Second bedroom could be used as home office. This floor plan has plenty of room for living space, entertaining or whatever you need. Private cul-de-sac lot with fantastic patio and back yard space. Refrigerator is included. Washer/dryer is negotiable. Home is zoned to highly-desirable Woodlands schools! Great shopping, dining, amenities and more! Schedule your private showing today!