All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 10 Leaf Spring Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
10 Leaf Spring Place
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:34 PM

10 Leaf Spring Place

10 Leaf Spring Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Leaf Spring Place, The Woodlands, TX 77382
Alden Bridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful brick one-story home in Alden Bridge in The Woodlands! Open-concept floor plan with four bedrooms, formal living and dining, plus a family room open to the kitchen and breakfast room. HUGE master bath with dual vanities, his and hers closets, and separate tub and shower. Second bedroom could be used as home office. This floor plan has plenty of room for living space, entertaining or whatever you need. Private cul-de-sac lot with fantastic patio and back yard space. Refrigerator is included. Washer/dryer is negotiable. Home is zoned to highly-desirable Woodlands schools! Great shopping, dining, amenities and more! Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have any available units?
10 Leaf Spring Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 10 Leaf Spring Place have?
Some of 10 Leaf Spring Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Leaf Spring Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Leaf Spring Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Leaf Spring Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Leaf Spring Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Leaf Spring Place offers parking.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Leaf Spring Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have a pool?
No, 10 Leaf Spring Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Leaf Spring Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Leaf Spring Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Leaf Spring Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Leaf Spring Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alexander
1475 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
The Townhomes at Woodmill Creek
25145 Panther Bend Court
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College