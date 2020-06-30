All apartments in The Woodlands
Find more places like 1 W Woodtimber Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Woodlands, TX
/
1 W Woodtimber Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

1 W Woodtimber Court

1 West Woodtimber Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Woodlands
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1 West Woodtimber Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Panther Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Woodlands. Home has a dining room and a separate breakfast area. Den area is open to the kitchen and dining area and has a wood burning fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Corner lot and no backyard neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have any available units?
1 W Woodtimber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 1 W Woodtimber Court have?
Some of 1 W Woodtimber Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 W Woodtimber Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 W Woodtimber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 W Woodtimber Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 W Woodtimber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 W Woodtimber Court offers parking.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 W Woodtimber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have a pool?
No, 1 W Woodtimber Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have accessible units?
No, 1 W Woodtimber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 W Woodtimber Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 W Woodtimber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 W Woodtimber Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd
The Woodlands, TX 77382

Similar Pages

The Woodlands 1 BedroomsThe Woodlands 2 Bedrooms
The Woodlands 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Woodlands Apartments with Gym
The Woodlands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Grogan's Mill
Sterling Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Lone Star College SystemUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College