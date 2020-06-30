1 W Woodtimber Court

1 West Woodtimber Court, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Panther Creek
Single story 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Woodlands. Home has a dining room and a separate breakfast area. Den area is open to the kitchen and dining area and has a wood burning fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Corner lot and no backyard neighbors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
