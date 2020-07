Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

*A must come see home*.This 3,203 square foot house sits on a 6,899 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. This property was built in 2015. The house is very well maintained and still looks brand new.Close to all major highways and all the supermarket,grocery store and Shopping Plazas. A house just placed in the right place of the prestigious Castle Hill Area.