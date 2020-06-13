8260 Paisley

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Avail June 1st!! Lakeside resort living-close to the city. This beautiful 4 bdrm 4 full bath home boasts outdoor living-kitchen & media room. Located 1 blk from Prestigious & Exclusive Prestwick K-8 STEM Academy. Awesome Features include handscraped hardwoods, gourmet kitchen w-granite, island & gas cooktop, 4 way bdrm split, pergola cover over built in grill & outdoor liv area, plenty of floored attic space. Large kitchen opens to FR w-views of peaceful yard. Gorgeous floor to ceiling fireplace. 3 bedrooms + living down & 1 bedroom + media up. The Tribute community has 2 premier golf courses, miles of walking, biking & nature trails, pools, family activities. Awesome Home, Awesome Community. FICO 700+ only.