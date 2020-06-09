8204 Paisley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Impeccable Highland Home! Amazing upgrades, Custom Built ins & Relaxing Oasis Backyard! Extensive Hand scraped hardwoods, Gorgeous staircase, Chef’s kitchen opens to your cozy family room. Study has a closet & could be 2nd Br down. Upstairs is perfect for entertaining! Fabulous wine bar(wine fridge stays), large gameroom & media room completed with media equipment & screen to stay. The Tribute is a Lakeside Resort Community located in the heart of N Dallas & features resort pools, 10plus miles of walking & hiking paths, Nature Preserve, Prestwick STEM Academy & 2 award winning golf courses. Lease includes Lawncare & landscaping, Pool Care & Pest Service. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stay! Golfcart Community!