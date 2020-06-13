All apartments in The Colony
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:15 AM

7140 Longo Drive

7140 Longo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7140 Longo Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete remodel. New interior and exterior paint. New carpet. New wood-look ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New elongated toilets. Storage building in back yard. Frameless shower in master bath. All new nickel finish light fixtures. New nickel finish door and cabinet hardware. New roof in 2017. Popcorn ceiling removed and new texture and paint on ceiling. Split bedrooms for privacy. New stainless steel appliances. New paint in garage. New exterior paint. All windows replaced on April 13th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 Longo Drive have any available units?
7140 Longo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Longo Drive have?
Some of 7140 Longo Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Longo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Longo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 Longo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7140 Longo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 7140 Longo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7140 Longo Drive offers parking.
Does 7140 Longo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 Longo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 Longo Drive have a pool?
No, 7140 Longo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7140 Longo Drive have accessible units?
No, 7140 Longo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 Longo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7140 Longo Drive has units with dishwashers.

