Complete remodel. New interior and exterior paint. New carpet. New wood-look ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms. New elongated toilets. Storage building in back yard. Frameless shower in master bath. All new nickel finish light fixtures. New nickel finish door and cabinet hardware. New roof in 2017. Popcorn ceiling removed and new texture and paint on ceiling. Split bedrooms for privacy. New stainless steel appliances. New paint in garage. New exterior paint. All windows replaced on April 13th
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 7140 Longo Drive have any available units?
7140 Longo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
