7004 Sample Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bed 2 bath, 2 living areas with Open Floor plan. Kitchen features granite c-tops stainless steel appliances, including REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER .Updated paint colors. Beautiful dark wood floors and plantation shutters. Master bath has separate shower and tub.

Private backyard with stone patio and large grassy area with wooden fence. Close to recreation areas, restaurants, and shopping. Tenants occupied until mid March. Available for to move in March 16th. Must earn 3 X monthly rent, have copies of Drivers License, 2 months of pay stubs. Complete a TAR application 18 and older and $50 per person application fee.