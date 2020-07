Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

A chance to lease a lovely townhome in Austin Ranch. This 3-story, 1800 square foot townhouse comes complete with beautiful bamboo flooring, granite countertops, a walk-in closet enclosed in the 3rd floor master suite, and much more. HOA dues are covered by owner. Community facilities such as pool, sports areas, dog walking areas & stations, etc. 50 INCH TELEVISION WITH A LEASE SIGNED AND DEPOSIT MADE FOR A MOVE IN BY March 15th.