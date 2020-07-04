All apartments in The Colony
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:33 PM

6832 Younger Drive

6832 Younger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6832 Younger Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath house, ready for its new tenants. Walking distance to elementary and middle school. Close to major shopping, highways, Toyota stadium, Nebraska furniture mart and many more, yet located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room features easy to maintain laminate flooring and wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and all black appliances. Master bedroom downstairs and tucked away for privacy. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a loft, which can be used as a study, office or game room. Perfect sized backyard to enjoy summer BBQ. Come see this house today! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 Younger Drive have any available units?
6832 Younger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6832 Younger Drive have?
Some of 6832 Younger Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6832 Younger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Younger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Younger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Younger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 6832 Younger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Younger Drive offers parking.
Does 6832 Younger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Younger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Younger Drive have a pool?
No, 6832 Younger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Younger Drive have accessible units?
No, 6832 Younger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Younger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6832 Younger Drive has units with dishwashers.

