6832 Younger Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 3-bedroom 2 bath house, ready for its new tenants. Walking distance to elementary and middle school. Close to major shopping, highways, Toyota stadium, Nebraska furniture mart and many more, yet located in a quiet neighborhood. Living room features easy to maintain laminate flooring and wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counter top and all black appliances. Master bedroom downstairs and tucked away for privacy. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and a loft, which can be used as a study, office or game room. Perfect sized backyard to enjoy summer BBQ. Come see this house today! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!