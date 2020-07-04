6429 Santa Fe Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You've got to see this Rare 4 bedroom 3 full baths single story former builder's model home. This stunning home sits in a quiet Cul De Sac and boats numerous upgrades: New energy efficient windows, new roof, fresh interior & exterior paint, all new kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new grass at large backyard and new kitchen floors. This gorgeous home includes a 3 way bedroom split for privacy, large living room and a large backyard for entertainment. Home is at a great location with easy access to major highways: Hwy 121, Dallas Toll Road, I-35 and just minutes away from DFW airport. Home also offered FOR SALE: Please Note: Only One Pet 50 lbs OR LESS allowed. NON SMOKING RESIDENCE