6429 Santa Fe Drive

Amenities
You've got to see this Rare 4 bedroom 3 full baths single story former builder's model home. This stunning home sits in a quiet Cul De Sac and boats numerous upgrades: New energy efficient windows, new roof, fresh interior & exterior paint, all new kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new grass at large backyard and new kitchen floors. This gorgeous home includes a 3 way bedroom split for privacy, large living room and a large backyard for entertainment. Home is at a great location with easy access to major highways: Hwy 121, Dallas Toll Road, I-35 and just minutes away from DFW airport. Home also offered FOR SALE: Please Note: Only One Pet 50 lbs OR LESS allowed. NON SMOKING RESIDENCE