All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6429 Santa Fe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6429 Santa Fe Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:30 AM

6429 Santa Fe Drive

6429 Santa Fe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6429 Santa Fe Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You've got to see this Rare 4 bedroom 3 full baths single story former builder's model home. This stunning home sits in a quiet Cul De Sac and boats numerous upgrades: New energy efficient windows, new roof, fresh interior & exterior paint, all new kitchen stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, new grass at large backyard and new kitchen floors. This gorgeous home includes a 3 way bedroom split for privacy, large living room and a large backyard for entertainment. Home is at a great location with easy access to major highways: Hwy 121, Dallas Toll Road, I-35 and just minutes away from DFW airport. Home also offered FOR SALE: Please Note: Only One Pet 50 lbs OR LESS allowed. NON SMOKING RESIDENCE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have any available units?
6429 Santa Fe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have?
Some of 6429 Santa Fe Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6429 Santa Fe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Santa Fe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Santa Fe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6429 Santa Fe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6429 Santa Fe Drive offers parking.
Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Santa Fe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have a pool?
No, 6429 Santa Fe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have accessible units?
No, 6429 Santa Fe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Santa Fe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6429 Santa Fe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District