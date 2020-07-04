All apartments in The Colony
Last updated June 7 2019 at 9:54 AM

6078 Dooley Dr.

6078 Dooley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6078 Dooley Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
DARLING DUPLEX IN THE COLONY! - Wow! This is a gem! Open floor plan! Stunning faux wood flooring as you walk in. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted Ceilings! Ceiling fans! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, double oven, built in microwave, breakfast bar, breakfast nook.Dual sinks with updated vanities in the bathroom! Good sized bedrooms. Plus fenced private backyard with a storage unit. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Email James Braddock for questions or showing requests. james@rpmdallas.com

(RLNE3697041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6078 Dooley Dr. have any available units?
6078 Dooley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6078 Dooley Dr. have?
Some of 6078 Dooley Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6078 Dooley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6078 Dooley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6078 Dooley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6078 Dooley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6078 Dooley Dr. offer parking?
No, 6078 Dooley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6078 Dooley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6078 Dooley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6078 Dooley Dr. have a pool?
No, 6078 Dooley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6078 Dooley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6078 Dooley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6078 Dooley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6078 Dooley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

