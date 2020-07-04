6078 Dooley Dr.

Amenities
DARLING DUPLEX IN THE COLONY! - Wow! This is a gem! Open floor plan! Stunning faux wood flooring as you walk in. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted Ceilings! Ceiling fans! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, double oven, built in microwave, breakfast bar, breakfast nook.Dual sinks with updated vanities in the bathroom! Good sized bedrooms. Plus fenced private backyard with a storage unit. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Email James Braddock for questions or showing requests. james@rpmdallas.com
(RLNE3697041)