6078 Dooley Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DARLING DUPLEX IN THE COLONY! - Wow! This is a gem! Open floor plan! Stunning faux wood flooring as you walk in. Warm neutral tones! Vaulted Ceilings! Ceiling fans! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, double oven, built in microwave, breakfast bar, breakfast nook.Dual sinks with updated vanities in the bathroom! Good sized bedrooms. Plus fenced private backyard with a storage unit. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Email James Braddock for questions or showing requests. james@rpmdallas.com



(RLNE3697041)