6051 Mcafee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super clean & Updated 2 Bedroom min from SRT!Wood look flooring thru-out w ceramic tile in wet areas.Updated French doors,brushed nickel ceiling fans,lighting & faucets.Kitchen features Granite w glass backsplash,breakfast bar,electric self cleaning range, built in microwave & dishwasher. Washer&Dryer connections in pantry off kitchen. Private side yard with recent 6' fence. Shed in photo has been torn down. Rent includes refrigerator & bi-monthly lawn mowing services in season. Pets on case by case, no vicious breeds. See 3D virtual walking tour.