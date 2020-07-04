All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 6051 Mcafee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
6051 Mcafee Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:41 AM

6051 Mcafee Drive

6051 Mcafee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6051 Mcafee Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super clean & Updated 2 Bedroom min from SRT!Wood look flooring thru-out w ceramic tile in wet areas.Updated French doors,brushed nickel ceiling fans,lighting & faucets.Kitchen features Granite w glass backsplash,breakfast bar,electric self cleaning range, built in microwave & dishwasher. Washer&Dryer connections in pantry off kitchen. Private side yard with recent 6' fence. Shed in photo has been torn down. Rent includes refrigerator & bi-monthly lawn mowing services in season. Pets on case by case, no vicious breeds. See 3D virtual walking tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6051 Mcafee Drive have any available units?
6051 Mcafee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 6051 Mcafee Drive have?
Some of 6051 Mcafee Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6051 Mcafee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6051 Mcafee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6051 Mcafee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6051 Mcafee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6051 Mcafee Drive offer parking?
No, 6051 Mcafee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6051 Mcafee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6051 Mcafee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6051 Mcafee Drive have a pool?
No, 6051 Mcafee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6051 Mcafee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6051 Mcafee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6051 Mcafee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6051 Mcafee Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District