5980 Stone Mountain Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

FOR RENT!! This amazing town home is ready for immediate move in. The property has just been updated and looks great with fresh interior paint, laminate floors, and more. Upstairs has two bedrooms with attached baths along with a full size laundry room at the end of the hallway. Downstairs has a spacious kitchen overlooking family room, half bath, and additional closet for storage. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. The town home also comes equipped with garage door opener, refrigerator, recessed lighting, wood faux blinds, and access to community pool. This is a MUST see and will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!