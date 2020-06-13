All apartments in The Colony
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5980 Stone Mountain Road

5980 Stone Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

5980 Stone Mountain Road, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FOR RENT!! This amazing town home is ready for immediate move in. The property has just been updated and looks great with fresh interior paint, laminate floors, and more. Upstairs has two bedrooms with attached baths along with a full size laundry room at the end of the hallway. Downstairs has a spacious kitchen overlooking family room, half bath, and additional closet for storage. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. The town home also comes equipped with garage door opener, refrigerator, recessed lighting, wood faux blinds, and access to community pool. This is a MUST see and will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have any available units?
5980 Stone Mountain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have?
Some of 5980 Stone Mountain Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5980 Stone Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
5980 Stone Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 Stone Mountain Road pet-friendly?
No, 5980 Stone Mountain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road offer parking?
Yes, 5980 Stone Mountain Road offers parking.
Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5980 Stone Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have a pool?
Yes, 5980 Stone Mountain Road has a pool.
Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 5980 Stone Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 Stone Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5980 Stone Mountain Road has units with dishwashers.

