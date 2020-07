Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Move-In Ready Townhouse in the best location. Near shopping, entertainment and airport! Spacious 2 bedroom with loft, 2 car garage townhouse on corner lot with private backyard. Low maintenance yard and across from beautiful community pool. Desirable one and only community in the area, will not last long!