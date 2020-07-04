5916 Clearwater Drive

Amenities
Location, location, location. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse with easy access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, close to The Star, Legacy West, Toyota headquarters, DFW Airport and many more! Wood foyer leads to spacious living room, open to the large dining area & kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of Cabinet Storage. Upstairs you will find three bedroom and two full baths. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and green space.