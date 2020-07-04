5916 Clearwater Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, location, location. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse with easy access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, close to The Star, Legacy West, Toyota headquarters, DFW Airport and many more! Wood foyer leads to spacious living room, open to the large dining area & kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of Cabinet Storage. Upstairs you will find three bedroom and two full baths. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and green space.