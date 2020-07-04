All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
5916 Clearwater Drive
5916 Clearwater Drive

5916 Clearwater Drive
The Colony
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

5916 Clearwater Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage townhouse with easy access to 121, Dallas North Tollway, close to The Star, Legacy West, Toyota headquarters, DFW Airport and many more! Wood foyer leads to spacious living room, open to the large dining area & kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of Cabinet Storage. Upstairs you will find three bedroom and two full baths. Quiet neighborhood with community pool and green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Clearwater Drive have any available units?
5916 Clearwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5916 Clearwater Drive have?
Some of 5916 Clearwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 Clearwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Clearwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Clearwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Clearwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5916 Clearwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Clearwater Drive offers parking.
Does 5916 Clearwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5916 Clearwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Clearwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5916 Clearwater Drive has a pool.
Does 5916 Clearwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 5916 Clearwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Clearwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 Clearwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

