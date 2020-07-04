All apartments in The Colony
5901 Snow Creek Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:07 AM

5901 Snow Creek Drive

5901 Snow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Snow Creek Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Location-Location-Location! Meticulously maintained home in Lewisville ISD. Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, high-end fixtures and curtains on every window. Huge game and media room to entertain. The 4 bedrooms and garage offer plenty of storage space. Additional office work space. Complimentary SS fridge, TV, high-end full size pool table set and dartboard. Washer-dryer is available upon request. Enjoy privacy in the backyard featuring designer concrete floor. Homeowner pays for HOA, which takes care of the front lawn and gets access to community pool. Owners take care of the backyard. Located very close to major highways, businesses and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have any available units?
5901 Snow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have?
Some of 5901 Snow Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Snow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Snow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Snow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Snow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Snow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5901 Snow Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5901 Snow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5901 Snow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Snow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Snow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

