5901 Snow Creek Drive

Location-Location-Location! Meticulously maintained home in Lewisville ISD. Hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, high-end fixtures and curtains on every window. Huge game and media room to entertain. The 4 bedrooms and garage offer plenty of storage space. Additional office work space. Complimentary SS fridge, TV, high-end full size pool table set and dartboard. Washer-dryer is available upon request. Enjoy privacy in the backyard featuring designer concrete floor. Homeowner pays for HOA, which takes care of the front lawn and gets access to community pool. Owners take care of the backyard. Located very close to major highways, businesses and shopping centers.