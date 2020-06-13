5845 Pinebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available 3-1-2020. Quiet Neighborhood located just north of Sam Rayburn & Hwy 121 with access to all the

new retail & entertainment. Close to Legacy West, Shops at Legacy, The Star and more. Charming 1-story. Split garage doors=more space. Kitchen has SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Open concept to living & eating. Granite countertops with huge island for prep work, seats 3-4 people. 2nd living off hallway for study-game-dining. Master suite, 5-piece bath-shower-2 sinks & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms off main hall with shared bath. Guest Half bath. Cosy backyard with concrete patio. Clean and well kept.