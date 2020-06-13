All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5845 Pinebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5845 Pinebrook Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5845 Pinebrook Drive

5845 Pinebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5845 Pinebrook Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 3-1-2020. Quiet Neighborhood located just north of Sam Rayburn & Hwy 121 with access to all the
new retail & entertainment. Close to Legacy West, Shops at Legacy, The Star and more. Charming 1-story. Split garage doors=more space. Kitchen has SS appliances & walk-in pantry. Open concept to living & eating. Granite countertops with huge island for prep work, seats 3-4 people. 2nd living off hallway for study-game-dining. Master suite, 5-piece bath-shower-2 sinks & walk-in closet. 2 bedrooms off main hall with shared bath. Guest Half bath. Cosy backyard with concrete patio. Clean and well kept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have any available units?
5845 Pinebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have?
Some of 5845 Pinebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5845 Pinebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5845 Pinebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5845 Pinebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5845 Pinebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5845 Pinebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5845 Pinebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 5845 Pinebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5845 Pinebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5845 Pinebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5845 Pinebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District