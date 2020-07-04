5809 Concord Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Too good to be true and near intersection of 121 and Dallas Tollway. All bedrooms, Study, and main living areas are on 1st floor. Split bedroom arrangement with open concept, vaulted ceilings, archways, and art niches, skylights beam across wall of windows overlooking backyard. Media Room is located on 2nd floor equipped with projector and Theatre screen. Wood flooring, granite, stainless as you'd expect. Frig, Washer, Dryer, garage frig, A solar electronic security gate are just a few items included with this home. Apply online.