All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5809 Concord Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5809 Concord Lane
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

5809 Concord Lane

5809 Concord Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5809 Concord Lane, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Too good to be true and near intersection of 121 and Dallas Tollway. All bedrooms, Study, and main living areas are on 1st floor. Split bedroom arrangement with open concept, vaulted ceilings, archways, and art niches, skylights beam across wall of windows overlooking backyard. Media Room is located on 2nd floor equipped with projector and Theatre screen. Wood flooring, granite, stainless as you'd expect. Frig, Washer, Dryer, garage frig, A solar electronic security gate are just a few items included with this home. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Concord Lane have any available units?
5809 Concord Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Concord Lane have?
Some of 5809 Concord Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Concord Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Concord Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Concord Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Concord Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5809 Concord Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Concord Lane offers parking.
Does 5809 Concord Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5809 Concord Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Concord Lane have a pool?
No, 5809 Concord Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5809 Concord Lane have accessible units?
No, 5809 Concord Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Concord Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5809 Concord Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District