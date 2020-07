Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Fully updated ranch-style home with lots of natural light, granite in kitchen and both bathrooms and stainless steel kitchen appliances, laminate floors in living rooms and dining room, front porch with beautiful landscaping and shaded, fenced backyard. The house is centrally located close to HW121 and DNT, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Toyota headquarters and new entertainment development.