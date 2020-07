Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint Upgraded 3 Bed 2 Bath Home! This home features fresh paint, open floor plan, natural light and plantation shutters on all windows. The living room has wonderful brick fireplace. Kitchen host white cabinets, granite counters and new appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets. Large backyard with plenty of room for the family and kids to play. Lewisville ISD! $25 pet rent per pet.