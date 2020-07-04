5656 Pearce Street

Amenities

Cute and Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in The Colony! This open and bright home is located in Lewisville ISD and is just minutes from Lake Lewisville! Recently updated laminate flooring and beautiful kitchen including granite counter tops! New carpet throughout. Brand new remodeled Master bathroom! Big Master with Huge sitting area that opens to the Large private fenced backyard! A backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days and entertaining! The living room features a wood burning fireplace to gather around during the chilly days ahead. This home is waiting to be called yours! schedule your showing today!