Cute and Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in The Colony! This open and bright home is located in Lewisville ISD and is just minutes from Lake Lewisville! Recently updated laminate flooring and beautiful kitchen including granite counter tops! New carpet throughout. Brand new remodeled Master bathroom! Big Master with Huge sitting area that opens to the Large private fenced backyard! A backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days and entertaining! The living room features a wood burning fireplace to gather around during the chilly days ahead. This home is waiting to be called yours! schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5656 Pearce Street have any available units?
5656 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 Pearce Street have?
Some of 5656 Pearce Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.