All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5656 Pearce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5656 Pearce Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5656 Pearce Street

5656 Pearce Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5656 Pearce Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute and Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in The Colony! This open and bright home is located in Lewisville ISD and is just minutes from Lake Lewisville! Recently updated laminate flooring and beautiful kitchen including granite counter tops! New carpet throughout. Brand new remodeled Master bathroom! Big Master with Huge sitting area that opens to the Large private fenced backyard! A backyard perfect for enjoying the nice weather days and entertaining! The living room features a wood burning fireplace to gather around during the chilly days ahead. This home is waiting to be called yours! schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Pearce Street have any available units?
5656 Pearce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5656 Pearce Street have?
Some of 5656 Pearce Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Pearce Street currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Pearce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Pearce Street pet-friendly?
No, 5656 Pearce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5656 Pearce Street offer parking?
No, 5656 Pearce Street does not offer parking.
Does 5656 Pearce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 Pearce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Pearce Street have a pool?
No, 5656 Pearce Street does not have a pool.
Does 5656 Pearce Street have accessible units?
No, 5656 Pearce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Pearce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5656 Pearce Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District