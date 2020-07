Amenities

dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home. Great drive up appeal. Wood fence. Send copy of drivers license and year to date paystubs and email, application online once received. Must have good payment and rental history, earn 3 times the rent. Deposits and first months rent money order or cashiers check only. Liability Insurance due before move in.