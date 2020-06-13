5625 Painter Street

Amenities

Meticulously cared for and updated home in The Colony with garage, no HOA! Interior features 4 full sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Laminate hardwoods are throughout the home for easy maintenance. Galley kitchen opens to a large living and dining room area that is very open. One car garage. Yard has storage and extended mature tree. This is an unbelievable home at an unbelievable price. Come see it today! North on morning star, left on baker, left on painter. Home will be on the right hand side.