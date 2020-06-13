All apartments in The Colony
5625 Painter Street

5625 Painter Street · No Longer Available
Location

5625 Painter Street, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously cared for and updated home in The Colony with garage, no HOA! Interior features 4 full sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Laminate hardwoods are throughout the home for easy maintenance. Galley kitchen opens to a large living and dining room area that is very open. One car garage. Yard has storage and extended mature tree. This is an unbelievable home at an unbelievable price. Come see it today! North on morning star, left on baker, left on painter. Home will be on the right hand side.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5625 Painter Street have any available units?
5625 Painter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5625 Painter Street currently offering any rent specials?
5625 Painter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5625 Painter Street pet-friendly?
No, 5625 Painter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5625 Painter Street offer parking?
Yes, 5625 Painter Street offers parking.
Does 5625 Painter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5625 Painter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5625 Painter Street have a pool?
No, 5625 Painter Street does not have a pool.
Does 5625 Painter Street have accessible units?
No, 5625 Painter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5625 Painter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5625 Painter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5625 Painter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5625 Painter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

