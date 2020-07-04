5601 Squires Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully remodeled and affordable home in a great neighborhood!! This home is almost ready so come take a look at it while it's still available!! This home has a modern and open floorpan with new laminate, carpet, kitchen, paint, and modern finishes throughout. It also has wonderful granite finishes in the kitchen and no carpet throughout at all!! The property also has a massive backyard and large living area, perfect for entertaining! Don't miss out on this corner lot home that is walking distance to The Colony ISD schools and just minutes from 121.