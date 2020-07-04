All apartments in The Colony
5601 Squires Drive

Location

5601 Squires Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled and affordable home in a great neighborhood!! This home is almost ready so come take a look at it while it's still available!! This home has a modern and open floorpan with new laminate, carpet, kitchen, paint, and modern finishes throughout. It also has wonderful granite finishes in the kitchen and no carpet throughout at all!! The property also has a massive backyard and large living area, perfect for entertaining! Don't miss out on this corner lot home that is walking distance to The Colony ISD schools and just minutes from 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Squires Drive have any available units?
5601 Squires Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5601 Squires Drive have?
Some of 5601 Squires Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Squires Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Squires Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Squires Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Squires Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5601 Squires Drive offer parking?
No, 5601 Squires Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5601 Squires Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Squires Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Squires Drive have a pool?
No, 5601 Squires Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Squires Drive have accessible units?
No, 5601 Squires Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Squires Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Squires Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

