5600 Buckskin Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained Ready to move in 1 Story House with 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Garage. Wood flooring in all rooms, Wired for surround sound system in Living room and Master Bedroom. Pleasent look with pleasing and inviting house with an open floor plan with rear car Garage. Near to 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart. House is near to Parks, Shopping Centers, and Major Restaurants.

Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. The applicant needs to submit the TAR application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. An incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.