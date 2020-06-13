All apartments in The Colony
The Colony, TX
5600 Buckskin Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:41 AM

5600 Buckskin Drive

5600 Buckskin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Buckskin Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained Ready to move in 1 Story House with 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Garage. Wood flooring in all rooms, Wired for surround sound system in Living room and Master Bedroom. Pleasent look with pleasing and inviting house with an open floor plan with rear car Garage. Near to 121 and Nebraska Furniture Mart. House is near to Parks, Shopping Centers, and Major Restaurants.
Application fee of $50 for each applicant age 18 years and above. No Pets allowed. The applicant needs to submit the TAR application with all the information required in the form and copy of ID. An incomplete form will be an automatic rejection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
5600 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 5600 Buckskin Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5600 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Buckskin Drive offers parking.
Does 5600 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
No, 5600 Buckskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.

