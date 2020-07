Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan doorman fireplace carpet

Laminate flooring in both living areas and all bedrooms. No Carpet. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with 2 living and eating areas. Ceiling fans, new front door many updates. Wood privacy fenced yard. This home is scheduled to have new interior paint throughout before move in and exterior paint shortly after. Good rental history and payment history a must. Liability insurance policy due before move in. See Landlord's Qualification in Transaction Desk. Monthly rent $1695.13