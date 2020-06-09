All apartments in The Colony
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:26 PM

5540 Rearn Drive

5540 Rearn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5540 Rearn Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,433 sq ft, 1 story home in The Colony! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Rearn Drive have any available units?
5540 Rearn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
Is 5540 Rearn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Rearn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Rearn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 Rearn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive offer parking?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive have a pool?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive have accessible units?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5540 Rearn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5540 Rearn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

