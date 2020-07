Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.1 bath home with open floor plan, home is located in a desirable neighborhoods. Great location close to major highways, company, shopping and many more. Spacious kitchen is open to breakfast area and living room. master bedroom downstairs with another 3 bedrooms up. upstairs game room over look former area. Community pool will make summer super fun. House will be ready to move in around August, 3rd. Pets are case by case.