The Colony, TX
5513 Overland Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:35 PM

5513 Overland Drive

5513 Overland Drive · No Longer Available
The Colony
Location

5513 Overland Drive, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location!! Minutes away from Highway 121 and DNT. Close proximity to the shopping malls -Stonebriar, Shops at Legacy, Nebraska furniture and major offices. Easy access to the Airport.Perfectly sized, super functional, and extra cute. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home has excellent living space, flexible living-dining (or gameroom if you'd rather) & extended 2 car garage. Feast your eyes on the amazing kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, tile backsplash & SS appliances! Hardwood floors, custom wood blinds, & flawless paint make this home shine. Fun covered patio, nice fence, & picture perfect landscape adorn the back yard. Community Pool and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Overland Drive have any available units?
5513 Overland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Overland Drive have?
Some of 5513 Overland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Overland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Overland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Overland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Overland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5513 Overland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Overland Drive offers parking.
Does 5513 Overland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Overland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Overland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Overland Drive has a pool.
Does 5513 Overland Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 Overland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Overland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Overland Drive has units with dishwashers.

