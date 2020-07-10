5513 Overland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Location!! Minutes away from Highway 121 and DNT. Close proximity to the shopping malls -Stonebriar, Shops at Legacy, Nebraska furniture and major offices. Easy access to the Airport.Perfectly sized, super functional, and extra cute. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home has excellent living space, flexible living-dining (or gameroom if you'd rather) & extended 2 car garage. Feast your eyes on the amazing kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, quartz counter tops, tile backsplash & SS appliances! Hardwood floors, custom wood blinds, & flawless paint make this home shine. Fun covered patio, nice fence, & picture perfect landscape adorn the back yard. Community Pool and play ground.