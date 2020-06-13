All apartments in The Colony
Find more places like 5509 Liberty Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5509 Liberty Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:25 AM

5509 Liberty Drive

5509 Liberty Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
The Colony
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5509 Liberty Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Like NEW energy-efficient townhome with lots of storage space! The townhouse is very well lit. Master suite with sitting area and massive closet sits on the main living floor. Go downstairs to find a game media room plus private secondary bedrooms and a full bath along with a lovely backyard perfect for entertaining with bbq gas line and speaker connections. Lots of upgrades like Video Doorbell, Smart Door Lock, Lighting Controls, Advanced Thermostat , Smart Garage Door and both living rooms wired for 5.1 speakers. Kkitchen includes all upgraded kitchenmaid SS appliances and refrigerator. Very close proximity to 121 and DNT. Minutes away from major highways, shopping, airport and major corporate offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 Liberty Drive have any available units?
5509 Liberty Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 Liberty Drive have?
Some of 5509 Liberty Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 Liberty Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5509 Liberty Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 Liberty Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5509 Liberty Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5509 Liberty Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5509 Liberty Drive offers parking.
Does 5509 Liberty Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 Liberty Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 Liberty Drive have a pool?
No, 5509 Liberty Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5509 Liberty Drive have accessible units?
No, 5509 Liberty Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 Liberty Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5509 Liberty Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St
The Colony, TX 75024
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd
The Colony, TX 75056
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir
The Colony, TX 75056
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr
The Colony, TX 75056

Similar Pages

The Colony 1 BedroomsThe Colony 2 Bedrooms
The Colony 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsThe Colony 3 Bedrooms
The Colony Apartments under $1,200

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District