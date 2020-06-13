5509 Liberty Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Like NEW energy-efficient townhome with lots of storage space! The townhouse is very well lit. Master suite with sitting area and massive closet sits on the main living floor. Go downstairs to find a game media room plus private secondary bedrooms and a full bath along with a lovely backyard perfect for entertaining with bbq gas line and speaker connections. Lots of upgrades like Video Doorbell, Smart Door Lock, Lighting Controls, Advanced Thermostat , Smart Garage Door and both living rooms wired for 5.1 speakers. Kkitchen includes all upgraded kitchenmaid SS appliances and refrigerator. Very close proximity to 121 and DNT. Minutes away from major highways, shopping, airport and major corporate offices.