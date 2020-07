Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MANY UPDATES IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH FRONT CAR GARAGE. CORNER LOT WITH WOOD PRIVACY FENCE. EXTERIOR PAINTED. CERAMIC TILE IN KITCHEN AND HALLWAY, UPDATED CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW FLOORING INSTALLED IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET. LAMINATE IN LIVING AREA. UPDATED CEILING FANS AND LIGHT FIXTURES. UPDATED SHOWER PAN IN MASTER. LIABILITY INSURANCE DUE BEFORE MOVE IN.