5413 redwater ct.

Amenities
Spacious Home Near Nebraska Furniture And Toyota - Property Id: 5493
New photos just uploaded, please scroll at the end of photos.
MOVE-IN READY! NEW LOOK! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT! ALL NEW CARPET 1/3/2018
Come see this for lease large 2 story Legacy Home in Legend Trails, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, game room, enclosed patio, jetted tub in master bath, beautiful secluded brick courtyard, wood flooring, large game room upstairs for all the family's needs, master walk-in closet, new stunning board on board 8 ft fence, walking distance to community pool, park, playground and Hawaiian Falls Water Park, quiet location yet close to Hwy 121.
Hwy 121 - 1 minute,
Nebraska Furniture - 2 minutes,
Toyota North America Headquarters - 4 minutes,
Stonebriar Mall - 6 minutes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5493
Property Id 5493
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4631116)