Home
/
The Colony, TX
/
5413 redwater ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5413 redwater ct.

5413 Redwater Court · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Redwater Court, The Colony, TX 75056

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
playground
pool
Spacious Home Near Nebraska Furniture And Toyota - Property Id: 5493

New photos just uploaded, please scroll at the end of photos.

MOVE-IN READY! NEW LOOK! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT! ALL NEW CARPET 1/3/2018

Come see this for lease large 2 story Legacy Home in Legend Trails, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, game room, enclosed patio, jetted tub in master bath, beautiful secluded brick courtyard, wood flooring, large game room upstairs for all the family's needs, master walk-in closet, new stunning board on board 8 ft fence, walking distance to community pool, park, playground and Hawaiian Falls Water Park, quiet location yet close to Hwy 121.

Hwy 121 - 1 minute,
Nebraska Furniture - 2 minutes,
Toyota North America Headquarters - 4 minutes,
Stonebriar Mall - 6 minutes.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/5493
Property Id 5493

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4631116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 redwater ct. have any available units?
5413 redwater ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Colony, TX.
How much is rent in The Colony, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 redwater ct. have?
Some of 5413 redwater ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 redwater ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5413 redwater ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 redwater ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5413 redwater ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Colony.
Does 5413 redwater ct. offer parking?
No, 5413 redwater ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5413 redwater ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 redwater ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 redwater ct. have a pool?
Yes, 5413 redwater ct. has a pool.
Does 5413 redwater ct. have accessible units?
No, 5413 redwater ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 redwater ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5413 redwater ct. has units with dishwashers.

