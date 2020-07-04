5413 redwater ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room playground pool

Spacious Home Near Nebraska Furniture And Toyota - Property Id: 5493



New photos just uploaded, please scroll at the end of photos.



MOVE-IN READY! NEW LOOK! ALL NEW INTERIOR PAINT! ALL NEW CARPET 1/3/2018



Come see this for lease large 2 story Legacy Home in Legend Trails, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, game room, enclosed patio, jetted tub in master bath, beautiful secluded brick courtyard, wood flooring, large game room upstairs for all the family's needs, master walk-in closet, new stunning board on board 8 ft fence, walking distance to community pool, park, playground and Hawaiian Falls Water Park, quiet location yet close to Hwy 121.



Hwy 121 - 1 minute,

Nebraska Furniture - 2 minutes,

Toyota North America Headquarters - 4 minutes,

Stonebriar Mall - 6 minutes.

No Dogs Allowed



